Have you tried these lychee desserts yet?
What's the story
Lychee, the tropical fruit with a sweet and floral flavor, is just perfect for elevating your dessert game. Its juicy texture and unique taste can make any ordinary dessert extraordinary. Here are five innovative ways to use lychee in your desserts, giving you a refreshing twist on classic recipes. From ice creams to tarts, these ideas will make you fall in love with lychee all over again.
Sorbet
Lychee sorbet delight
Lychee sorbet is a simple yet elegant dessert that highlights the fruit's natural sweetness.
To make this refreshing treat, blend fresh lychees with sugar and lemon juice until smooth.
Freeze the mixture until firm for a delightful sorbet that cools you off on warm days.
This dessert is perfect for those who prefer something light and fruity after a meal.
Panna cotta
Lychee panna cotta twist
Panna cotta gets an exotic twist with the addition of lychee puree.
Simply infuse cream with vanilla and sugar, and let it set with gelatin.
Once set, top the creamy base with lychee puree for an added layer of flavor.
The combination of creamy vanilla and fragrant lychee makes for an irresistible dessert that looks as good as it tastes.
Cheesecake
Lychee cheesecake fusion
Incorporating lychees into cheesecake gives this classic dessert an Asian twist.
Blend fresh or canned lychees into the cream cheese mixture before baking or chilling it.
The result is a creamy cheesecake with subtle floral notes from the fruit, balancing the richness of the cheese perfectly.
Fruit tart
Lychee fruit tart creation
A fruit tart filled with custard and topped with fresh lychees is a feast for the eyes and the taste buds.
Prepare a buttery tart shell filled with vanilla custard or pastry cream.
Arrange slices of fresh lychee on top for a colorful presentation that adds both texture and flavor contrast to each bite.
Jelly
Lychee jelly surprise
Lychee jelly is another fun way to enjoy this fruit in dessert form.
Dissolve agar-agar powder in water over heat until it dissolves completely, and add sugar syrup mixed with pureed fresh or canned lychees into the mixture before letting it cool down completely.
This gives you a translucent jelly-like consistency, which can be served chilled as an elegant, light dessert option after any meal.