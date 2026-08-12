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You'll love these toppings on Lebanese manakish
Za'atar is the most popular topping for manakish

You'll love these toppings on Lebanese manakish

By Vinita Jain
Aug 12, 2026
09:57 am
What's the story

A popular Lebanese flatbread, manakish, is a versatile dish that can be topped with a variety of ingredients. Traditionally eaten for breakfast or as a snack, these toppings can elevate the simple bread into a flavorful meal. From classic za'atar to innovative combinations, the toppings you choose can make all the difference to the taste and experience of eating manakish. Here are some must-try toppings that will make your manakish unforgettable.

#1

Classic za'atar delight

Za'atar is the most popular topping for manakish. The mix of thyme, oregano, sumac, and sesame seeds gives a tangy and aromatic flavor.

This topping is usually mixed with olive oil and spread on the dough before baking.

The result is a savory flatbread with earthy notes and a hint of citrus from the sumac.

It's simple yet delicious, making it a favorite among traditionalists.

#2

Cheese lovers's dream

For those who love cheese, adding akkawi or halloumi to your manakish is a great option.

These cheeses melt beautifully into the dough, giving a creamy texture that goes well with the crispy edges of the bread.

You can even mix different cheeses for a richer flavor profile.

This topping is perfect for anyone who loves indulgent flavors in their meals.

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#3

Spinach and herb fusion

Spinach and herbs like parsley or mint make for a refreshing topping option for manakish.

The greens are usually mixed with olive oil and spices before being spread on the dough.

When baked, they turn into a vibrant green layer that adds freshness to every bite.

This combination is ideal for those who prefer lighter, yet flavorful, options.

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#4

Tomato basil Twist

Tomato and basil make an Italian-inspired topping for manakish lovers.

Fresh tomatoes are sliced or diced and mixed with basil leaves before being added to the dough.

A drizzle of olive oil enhances the natural flavors of this combination, and baking them together creates an aromatic flatbread perfect as an appetizer or light meal option.

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