You'll love these toppings on Lebanese manakish
What's the story
A popular Lebanese flatbread, manakish, is a versatile dish that can be topped with a variety of ingredients. Traditionally eaten for breakfast or as a snack, these toppings can elevate the simple bread into a flavorful meal. From classic za'atar to innovative combinations, the toppings you choose can make all the difference to the taste and experience of eating manakish. Here are some must-try toppings that will make your manakish unforgettable.
#1
Classic za'atar delight
Za'atar is the most popular topping for manakish. The mix of thyme, oregano, sumac, and sesame seeds gives a tangy and aromatic flavor.
This topping is usually mixed with olive oil and spread on the dough before baking.
The result is a savory flatbread with earthy notes and a hint of citrus from the sumac.
It's simple yet delicious, making it a favorite among traditionalists.
#2
Cheese lovers's dream
For those who love cheese, adding akkawi or halloumi to your manakish is a great option.
These cheeses melt beautifully into the dough, giving a creamy texture that goes well with the crispy edges of the bread.
You can even mix different cheeses for a richer flavor profile.
This topping is perfect for anyone who loves indulgent flavors in their meals.
#3
Spinach and herb fusion
Spinach and herbs like parsley or mint make for a refreshing topping option for manakish.
The greens are usually mixed with olive oil and spices before being spread on the dough.
When baked, they turn into a vibrant green layer that adds freshness to every bite.
This combination is ideal for those who prefer lighter, yet flavorful, options.
#4
Tomato basil Twist
Tomato and basil make an Italian-inspired topping for manakish lovers.
Fresh tomatoes are sliced or diced and mixed with basil leaves before being added to the dough.
A drizzle of olive oil enhances the natural flavors of this combination, and baking them together creates an aromatic flatbread perfect as an appetizer or light meal option.