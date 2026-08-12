You'll love these toppings on Lebanese manakish

Za'atar is the most popular topping for manakish. The mix of thyme, oregano, sumac, and sesame seeds gives a tangy and aromatic flavor.

This topping is usually mixed with olive oil and spread on the dough before baking.

The result is a savory flatbread with earthy notes and a hint of citrus from the sumac.

It's simple yet delicious, making it a favorite among traditionalists.