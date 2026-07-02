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5 delicious ways to use mango and ginger

By Simran Jeet 04:13 pm Jul 02, 202604:13 pm

What's the story

Mango and ginger are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The sweetness of mango and the spiciness of ginger create a perfect balance, making them a perfect pair for a variety of recipes. Be it a refreshing drink or a savory dish, these ingredients can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use mango and ginger together.