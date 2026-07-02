5 delicious ways to use mango and ginger
What's the story
Mango and ginger are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The sweetness of mango and the spiciness of ginger create a perfect balance, making them a perfect pair for a variety of recipes. Be it a refreshing drink or a savory dish, these ingredients can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use mango and ginger together.
Smoothie
Mango ginger smoothie delight
A mango ginger smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day. Blend ripe mango chunks with fresh ginger, yogurt, and a splash of orange juice for a creamy texture. The natural sweetness of the mango complements the zesty kick from the ginger, making it an invigorating drink. Add ice cubes for an extra chill factor, and enjoy this smoothie as a nutritious breakfast or afternoon pick-me-up.
Stir-fry
Spicy mango ginger stir-fry
Elevate your stir-fry game by adding mango and ginger. Start by sauteing vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli in olive oil. Add diced mangoes and grated ginger for flavor. The sweetness of the mango balances the heat from any spices you may add. Serve this vibrant dish over rice or noodles for a satisfying meal that bursts with flavor.
Chutney
Mango ginger chutney twist
Mango ginger chutney makes for an excellent condiment that goes with many dishes. Cook diced mangoes with grated ginger, sugar, vinegar, and spices like cumin or coriander until thickened into a chutney-like consistency. This tangy-sweet mixture is perfect as an accompaniment to curries, or as a spread on sandwiches.
Salad
Refreshing mango ginger salad
A refreshing salad with mangoes and ginger is just what you need for a light meal option. Toss together mixed greens, like spinach or arugula, with sliced cucumbers, avocado cubes, and chunks of ripe mangoes. Drizzle over some lime juice mixed with finely grated fresh ginger root before serving it chilled.
Sorbet
Zesty mango ginger sorbet
For dessert lovers, zesty mango-ginger sorbet is a heavenly treat. Puree ripe mangoes with freshly grated ginger, sugar syrup, and lemon juice. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker until it reaches the desired consistency. The sorbet is a perfect balance of sweetness and spice, making it an ideal way to end a meal on a refreshing note.