Love melon seeds? You'll enjoy these recipes

Melon seeds are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes to add flavor and nutrition. Often ignored, these seeds are packed with nutrients and can be a great addition to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use melon seeds in your cooking routine. From snacks to salads, these ideas will help you make the most of this underappreciated ingredient.

Tip 1 Roasted melon seed snack Roasting melon seeds is an easy way to turn them into a crunchy snack. Simply wash and dry the seeds, toss them with some olive oil and your favorite spices, and roast them in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes. This way, you get a healthy snack that is rich in protein and fiber.

Tip 2 Melon seed butter spread Like peanut butter, you can also make a creamy spread out of melon seeds. Just blend the roasted melon seeds in a food processor until smooth. You can add a pinch of salt or honey for an extra flavor. This homemade spread is perfect for spreading on toast or adding to smoothies for an extra nutritional boost.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Melon seed salad topping Add roasted melon seeds to your salads for some extra crunch and nutrition. They make a great topping for green salads or grain-based ones like quinoa or couscous. Not only do they add texture, but they also provide essential nutrients such as magnesium and zinc.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Melon seed milk alternative For those looking for plant-based milk alternatives, melon seed milk is an excellent option. Soak the melon seeds overnight, blend them with water, and strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve. The resulting milk can be used in cereals, coffee, or just enjoyed on its own.