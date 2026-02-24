Love melon seeds? You'll enjoy these recipes
Melon seeds are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes to add flavor and nutrition. Often ignored, these seeds are packed with nutrients and can be a great addition to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use melon seeds in your cooking routine. From snacks to salads, these ideas will help you make the most of this underappreciated ingredient.
Roasted melon seed snack
Roasting melon seeds is an easy way to turn them into a crunchy snack. Simply wash and dry the seeds, toss them with some olive oil and your favorite spices, and roast them in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes. This way, you get a healthy snack that is rich in protein and fiber.
Melon seed butter spread
Like peanut butter, you can also make a creamy spread out of melon seeds. Just blend the roasted melon seeds in a food processor until smooth. You can add a pinch of salt or honey for an extra flavor. This homemade spread is perfect for spreading on toast or adding to smoothies for an extra nutritional boost.
Melon seed salad topping
Add roasted melon seeds to your salads for some extra crunch and nutrition. They make a great topping for green salads or grain-based ones like quinoa or couscous. Not only do they add texture, but they also provide essential nutrients such as magnesium and zinc.
Melon seed milk alternative
For those looking for plant-based milk alternatives, melon seed milk is an excellent option. Soak the melon seeds overnight, blend them with water, and strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve. The resulting milk can be used in cereals, coffee, or just enjoyed on its own.
Melon seed pesto sauce
Give traditional pesto sauce a twist by using melon seeds instead of pine nuts or walnuts. Blend fresh basil leaves with garlic cloves, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (optional), salt, pepper, and roasted melon seeds until smooth. This unique pesto pairs well with pasta dishes or as a spread on sandwiches.