Rainy day cravings? Try these roasted jicama ideas
What's the story
Roasted jicama is the perfect monsoon snack. The crunchy, slightly sweet root vegetable can be roasted to perfection and enjoyed in various ways. Not only is it delicious, but jicama is also packed with nutrients, making it a healthy option for those rainy days. Here are five creative ways to enjoy roasted jicama this monsoon season.
Dish 1
Spicy roasted jicama fries
Transform jicama into spicy fries by cutting it into thin strips and tossing them with chili powder, paprika, and a pinch of salt.
Roast them in the oven until crispy for a satisfying snack that pairs well with tangy dipping sauces.
The natural sweetness of jicama balances the heat from the spices, giving you a delightful contrast of flavors.
Dish 2
Jicama chips with sea salt
For a simple yet satisfying snack, slice jicama thinly and roast it until crispy. Sprinkle some sea salt on top for flavor.
These chips are an excellent alternative to regular potato chips, offering a lower-calorie option without compromising on crunchiness.
Enjoy them on their own, or serve with your favorite salsa for added zest.
Dish 3
Herb-infused roasted jicama cubes
Cube jicama and toss it with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder before roasting.
The herbs infuse the jicama with aromatic flavors, while keeping its natural crunch intact.
This dish makes for an excellent side or can be enjoyed as a standalone snack during monsoon evenings.
Dish 4
Sweet cinnamon roasted jicama bites
For those who prefer sweet snacks, coat jicama cubes in cinnamon sugar before roasting them to golden perfection.
The warm spices complement the natural sweetness of the vegetable, making it an ideal treat for rainy days when you are craving something comforting, yet unique.
Tip 1
Tangy lemon pepper roasted jicama wedges
Cut wedges out of jicama and season them generously with lemon juice and cracked black pepper.
Roast until tender inside but crisp outside.
This preparation method highlights the citrusy notes, which go well with the earthy undertones of the root vegetable itself.
It's a refreshing take on traditional roasted snacks, perfect for the monsoon season.