Love moong dal? You'll enjoy these street-style dishes

Moong dal, a staple in many Indian households, is not just nutritious but also versatile. This humble lentil can be transformed into a variety of street-style dishes that are both delicious and easy to make. From savory snacks to hearty meals, moong dal can be the star ingredient in many recipes. Here are five street-style dishes that highlight the versatility of moong dal.

Dish 1 Moong dal chilla: A savory pancake delight Moong dal chilla is a popular breakfast item made from ground moong dal batter mixed with spices and herbs. These thin pancakes are cooked on a griddle until golden brown and can be served with chutney or yogurt. They are not only tasty but also packed with protein, making them an ideal start to the day.

Dish 2 Moong dal khichdi: Comfort food redefined Moong dal khichdi is a simple yet comforting dish made by cooking moong dal with rice and spices. This one-pot meal is often relished during festivals or when one is feeling under the weather. Its mild flavor makes it appealing to all age groups, while providing essential nutrients required for good health.

Dish 3 Moong dal vada: Crispy lentil fritters Moong dal vada is a popular snack prepared by grinding soaked moong dal with spices and frying them into crispy fritters. These vadas are usually served with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney, making them an irresistible treat at any time of the day. Their crunchy texture and spicy flavor make them a favorite among street food lovers.

Dish 4 Moong dal soup: A nutritious broth Moong dal soup is a light yet nourishing broth prepared by simmering split green gram in water with vegetables like carrots or spinach for added nutrition. This soup is seasoned with cumin seeds or coriander leaves for enhanced flavor without overpowering its natural taste profile—a perfect choice for those seeking something warm yet healthy.