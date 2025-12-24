Love murmura? You'll enjoy these five masala recipes

Murmura, or puffed rice, is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious snacks. Adding spices to murmura can take its flavor profile to the next level, making it an exciting treat for any time of the day. Here are five spicy murmura recipes that are easy to make and bursting with flavor. Each recipe gives a unique twist to this simple ingredient, making it a must-try for snack lovers.

Dish 1 Spicy masala murmura Spicy masala murmura is a classic recipe that combines puffed rice with an array of spices for an irresistible crunch. Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding mustard seeds until they splutter. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Toss in the murmura and mix well until all the spices coat the puffed rice evenly. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added freshness.

Dish 2 Tangy lemon murmura For those who love tangy flavors, lemon murmura is the way to go. In a bowl, mix together roasted murmura with lemon juice, chat masala, and salt. Add finely chopped onions and green chilies for an extra kick. This recipe gives you a refreshing yet spicy snack that goes perfectly with evening tea or as an appetizer at parties.

Dish 3 Nutty peanut murmura Peanut lovers will enjoy this nutty version of spicy murmura. Roast peanuts until golden brown and set aside. In the same pan, heat oil and add curry leaves, dried red chilies, and asafoetida powder. Add the murmura along with the roasted peanuts and mix well, so that everything is coated evenly with spices.

Dish 4 Sweet and spicy murmura chaat This chaat mixes sweet and spicy elements for an exciting taste experience. Mix together murmura with sev (crispy chickpea noodles), chopped tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers in a bowl. Drizzle tamarind chutney over it along with yogurt if you like; sprinkle chaat masala powder generously before serving chilled or at room temperature as preferred.