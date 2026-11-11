5 delicious ways to enjoy napa cabbage at home

A quick stir-fry with napa cabbage and tofu is an easy, yet delicious way to enjoy this vegetable.

Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in a pan, then add sliced napa cabbage and tofu cubes.

Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor, cooking until the cabbage wilts but still retains some crunch.

This dish is not only easy to make but also packed with protein and vitamins.