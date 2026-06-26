These Japanese nori dishes are worth trying
What's the story
Nori, a seaweed that is an integral part of Japanese cuisine, is famous for its distinct flavor and versatility. Used in sushi rolls, nori can also be used in a range of other dishes to add a unique taste and texture. Here are five Japanese dishes that use nori in interesting ways, giving you a taste of its culinary potential beyond sushi.
Dish 1
Nori chips: A crunchy snack alternative
Nori chips are a healthy snack option that uses the seaweed's natural crispiness. To make these chips, nori sheets are cut into small pieces and baked until crunchy. They make for an excellent replacement for potato chips, giving you fewer calories and more nutrients. You can have them plain, or season them with different spices for an added kick.
Dish 2
Nori rice balls (onigiri): A portable meal
Onigiri, or Japanese rice balls, are commonly wrapped in nori for flavor and convenience. The dish consists of seasoned rice shaped into triangles or balls, with various fillings like pickled vegetables or tofu. The nori wrap not only adds flavor but also keeps the filling intact, making onigiri an ideal portable meal or snack.
Dish 3
Nori soup: A comforting broth addition
Nori soup is a comforting dish that adds depth to broths with its umami flavor. Small pieces of nori are added to miso soup or other broths, enhancing the taste without overpowering the other ingredients. This simple addition elevates the dish's complexity while keeping it light and refreshing.
Dish 4
Nori salad: A fresh twist on greens
Adding nori to salads gives them an interesting twist with its earthy notes. Crumbled or shredded nori can be tossed with greens like spinach or lettuce, along with other veggies like cucumber or radish. The seaweed adds both texture and nutrition to the salad without overshadowing the freshness of the greens.
Dish 5
Nori pancakes (okonomiyaki): Savory delight
Okonomiyaki, savory pancakes from Japan, are sometimes made with chopped-up pieces of nori mixed into the batter. This gives them an extra layer of flavor when cooked on a hot griddle until crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside. It makes for a delightful treat for any meal of the day!