Adding nori to salads gives them an interesting twist with its earthy notes

These Japanese nori dishes are worth trying

By Vinita Jain 11:41 am Jun 26, 202611:41 am

What's the story

Nori, a seaweed that is an integral part of Japanese cuisine, is famous for its distinct flavor and versatility. Used in sushi rolls, nori can also be used in a range of other dishes to add a unique taste and texture. Here are five Japanese dishes that use nori in interesting ways, giving you a taste of its culinary potential beyond sushi.