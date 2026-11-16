Bored of plain oats? Try these five tasty breakfast recipes

A berry oat smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start the day.

Blend one cup of oats with 0.5 cup of mixed berries, one banana, and 0.5 cup of almond milk until smooth.

Pour into a bowl, and top with fresh berries, sliced almonds, and chia seeds for added texture.

This dish is rich in antioxidants and fiber, making it a great choice for energy.