Okara: 5 tasty ways to use this soy milk byproduct
What's the story
Okara, a byproduct of soy milk production, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Packed with fiber and nutrients, it makes an excellent addition to vegetarian and vegan recipes. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique texture and flavor of okara. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this nutritious ingredient while adding variety to your meals.
Dish 1
Okara veggie burgers
Okara veggie burgers are a delicious alternative to traditional patties.
By mixing okara with vegetables, such as carrots, onions, and bell peppers, you can make a hearty mix that holds together well when cooked.
Seasoned with herbs and spices, these burgers are both filling and nutritious.
They can be grilled or pan-fried and served on whole-grain buns with fresh toppings.
Dish 2
Okara pancakes
Okara pancakes provide a unique twist on the classic breakfast favorite.
By mixing okara with flour, baking powder, and plant-based milk, you get a batter that cooks up light and fluffy.
These pancakes can be served savory by adding ingredients like spinach or mushrooms before cooking.
They make an excellent base for toppings such as avocado or hummus.
Dish 3
Okara stir-fry
An okara stir-fry is an easy way to include this ingredient in your meals without much effort.
Simply sauté vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots in olive oil before adding cooked okara to the mix.
Season with soy sauce or tamari for added flavor.
This dish is quick to prepare and goes well with rice or quinoa.
Dish 4
Okara breadsticks
Okara breadsticks are a healthy alternative to regular snacks.
By mixing okara with flour, olive oil, garlic powder, and herbs like oregano or basil, you can make a dough that bakes into crispy breadsticks.
These are perfect for dipping into sauces like marinara or pesto.
Dish 5
Okara stuffed peppers
Stuffed peppers with okara make a wholesome meal option that is both colorful and nutritious.
Mix cooked okara with cooked rice or quinoa, black beans, corn kernels, diced tomatoes, cumin powder, salt, pepper, and cheese, if desired.
Stuff into halved bell peppers before baking until tender.
Serve hot as an entree at lunch or dinner gatherings.