Creative ways to make onions the star of your meal
What's the story
Onions are a staple in almost every kitchen, adding flavor and depth to various dishes. However, apart from the usual sautéing or adding raw in salads, onions can be the star of the show in many other dishes. Here are five creative ways to cook with onions that will take your culinary skills a notch up. From sweet to savory, these recipes show how versatile onions can be.
Dish 1
Onion rings with a twist
Onion rings do not have to be just a side dish. By adding spices like paprika and cumin, you can give them an exciting twist.
Slice onions into thick rings, dip them in a batter of flour and water mixed with spices, and fry until golden brown.
This method gives you crispy onion rings that are flavorful enough to be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to your main course.
Dish 2
Caramelized onion tart
A caramelized onion tart is an elegant way to showcase the natural sweetness of onions.
Start by slowly caramelizing sliced onions in butter until they turn rich brown.
Spread them over a puff pastry base, and bake until flaky.
This tart makes for an excellent appetizer or light meal when paired with a fresh salad.
Dish 3
Onion jam for gourmet sandwiches
Onion jam adds a gourmet touch to sandwiches.
Cook sliced onions slowly with sugar, vinegar, and spices until they become jam-like in texture.
The result is a sweet and tangy spread that complements vegetarian sandwiches perfectly.
Dish 4
Stuffed onions as a side dish
Stuffed onions make for an interesting side dish that goes well with various mains.
Hollow out large onion bulbs, and fill them with a mixture of breadcrumbs, herbs, and cheese before baking them until tender.
The stuffed onions provide an unexpected burst of flavor that goes well with any meal.
Dish 5
Pickled onions for added zest
Pickled onions add zestiness to any dish without overpowering it.
Slice red or white onions thinly, and immerse them in vinegar mixed with sugar and salt for a few hours or overnight.
Use these pickled slices as toppings on tacos or as part of charcuterie boards for added flavor contrast.