Try these dishes featuring pandan leaves

Pandan leaves, with their unique aroma and vibrant green color, are a staple in many Southeast Asian cuisines. Known for their ability to add a distinct flavor to dishes, pandan leaves are used in both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five traditional dishes that highlight the versatility of pandan leaves, giving you a taste of the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Dish 1 Pandan rice delight Pandan rice is a fragrant dish where rice is cooked with pandan leaves to infuse it with a subtle aroma. The rice is usually paired with coconut milk and spices, making it a perfect side dish. The addition of pandan not just enhances the fragrance but also gives the rice a light green hue, making it visually appealing.

Dish 2 Sweet pandan cake Sweet pandan cake is a favorite dessert that uses pandan extract for its vibrant color and unique taste. The cake is usually light and fluffy, with layers of rich coconut cream. This cake is usually enjoyed during festivals and celebrations, as it represents cultural traditions.

Dish 3 Pandan jelly treats Pandan jelly treats are popular snacks prepared by mixing pandan juice with agar-agar or gelatin. The result is a wobbly dessert that can be eaten on its own or layered with other flavors like coconut or mango. These jellies are often served chilled, making them refreshing treats on warm days.

Dish 4 Savory pandan noodles Savory pandan noodles are made by mixing pandan juice into noodle dough before cooking them. The noodles have a mild flavor that goes well with various sauces or stir-fried vegetables. They make an interesting twist on regular noodle dishes by adding an unexpected hint of sweetness from the leaves.