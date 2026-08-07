Love trying new veggies? Try these 5 parsnip dishes
What's the story
Parsnips are a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to any meal. Here are five creative ways to use parsnips in your cooking routine. From soups to fries, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of this often-overlooked vegetable.
Tip 1
Parsnip puree as a creamy side dish
Parsnip puree is a creamy, delicious alternative to mashed potatoes.
Simply boil the parsnips until tender and blend them with butter and milk or cream for a smooth texture.
This side dish goes well with roasted vegetables or can be served as a base for stews.
The natural sweetness of parsnips adds an interesting twist without overpowering other flavors on your plate.
Tip 2
Roasted parsnip fries for a healthy snack
For a healthier take on fries, roast parsnips instead.
Cut them into thin strips, toss them with olive oil and seasonings of your choice, and roast until golden brown.
These crispy fries can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish, giving you the crunch you crave without the excess calories from traditional potato fries.
Tip 3
Parsnip soup for comforting warmth
Parsnip soup is perfect for those chilly days when you need some comfort food.
Saute onions and garlic, add sliced parsnips and vegetable broth, and simmer until soft.
Blend until smooth for a creamy texture that warms you up from the inside out.
You can garnish it with fresh herbs or croutons for added flavor and texture.
Tip 4
Grated parsnip salad for fresh crunch
Grated raw parsnips make an excellent base for salads, adding both crunch and nutrition.
Combine grated parsnip with carrots, apples, or cabbage, and dress with lemon juice or vinaigrette dressing for a refreshing salad option.
This dish works well as part of a larger meal or as a light lunch on its own.
Tip 5
Parsnip chips as an alternative snack option
Parsnip chips provide an interesting alternative to regular potato chips.
Slice thinly using a mandoline slicer, and fry till crispy in hot oil, seasoning lightly with salt after draining on paper towels.
These chips are perfect for dipping into hummus or enjoying plain, giving you a satisfying crunch without the guilt of fried snacks.