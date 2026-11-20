Stir-fried vegetables are a go-to healthy dish, but adding peanut sesame crunch can take them to the next level.

The nutty mix adds depth to the dish, making it even more enjoyable.

Just sprinkle some peanut sesame crunch over your favorite stir-fried vegetables, like broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots.

The result is a deliciously enhanced flavor profile that complements the natural taste of the veggies.