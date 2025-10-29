Love pecans? You'll enjoy these recipes

Pecans are a versatile nut that can elevate any dish with their rich flavor and crunchy texture. They are not just delicious but also packed with healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Be it a savory dish or a sweet treat, pecans can make your meals even tastier. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the magic of pecans in different ways.

Dish 1 Pecan-crusted sweet potatoes Pecan-crusted sweet potatoes are a delicious blend of sweet and nutty flavors. To make this dish, slice sweet potatoes into rounds and coat them with a mixture of crushed pecans, breadcrumbs, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake until golden brown for a crispy exterior and tender inside. This dish works as a perfect side or even a main course for those looking for something different.

Dish 2 Maple pecan granola bars Maple pecan granola bars are an easy-to-make snack that combines the richness of maple syrup with the crunchiness of pecans. Simply mix oats, honey, maple syrup, chopped pecans, and dried fruits like cranberries or raisins. Press the mixture into a baking pan and bake until firm. These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Dish 3 Pecan pesto pasta Pecan pesto pasta is an innovative twist on traditional pesto sauce. Blend fresh basil leaves with roasted garlic cloves, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and toasted pecans for a creamy sauce that pairs perfectly with your favorite pasta. Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce for a flavorful meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 4 Spiced pecan roasted Brussels sprouts Spiced pecan roasted Brussels sprouts make for an amazing side dish that goes well with any meal. Toss halved Brussels sprouts in olive oil with salt, pepper, paprika, and crushed pecans before roasting them in the oven until tender and caramelized. The combination of spices adds depth to the natural sweetness of the Brussels sprouts while giving them an extra crunch from the pecans.