5 delicious ways to use fresh peppermint
What's the story
Fresh peppermint is a versatile herb that can add a refreshing twist to a range of dishes. Its aromatic flavor is not just limited to desserts, but can also enhance the taste of savory meals. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of fresh peppermint, giving you new ways to enjoy this aromatic herb in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Peppermint and pea soup
Peppermint and pea soup is a light, refreshing starter. The sweetness of peas goes perfectly with the coolness of peppermint, making it a perfect choice for warm days.
Blend fresh peas with vegetable broth, a handful of mint leaves, and a splash of lemon juice for an invigorating soup.
Serve it chilled or warm, with a dollop of yogurt on top for added creaminess.
Dish 2
Mint-infused quinoa salad
A mint-infused quinoa salad makes for a healthy meal option, loaded with protein and fresh flavors.
Cooked quinoa is tossed with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
Add chopped fresh mint leaves, and a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This vibrant salad is perfect as a side dish or light lunch.
Dish 3
Chocolate mint mousse
Chocolate mint mousse brings together the rich taste of chocolate, with the refreshing notes of peppermint, in a creamy dessert.
Melt dark chocolate and mix it with whipped cream and finely chopped mint leaves.
Chill until set for an indulgent treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth while giving you a burst of minty freshness.
Dish 4
Minty yogurt dip
A minty yogurt dip is an easy-to-make accompaniment for snacks like vegetable sticks or crackers.
Combine Greek yogurt with minced garlic, chopped cucumber (for a tzatziki twist), and plenty of freshly chopped mint leaves.
Add salt and lemon juice to taste for an extra zing.
This dip is cool and flavorful, making it ideal for parties or casual get-togethers.
Drink 1
Lemon mint iced tea
Lemon mint iced tea is a refreshing drink that combines the citrusy zing of lemons with the coolness of fresh mint leaves.
Brew black tea bags in hot water until strong, then cool it down before adding freshly squeezed lemon juice, and sprigs of mint leaves.
Sweeten with honey if desired, then serve over ice for a thirst-quenching beverage on hot days.