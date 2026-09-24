5 delicious ways to use fresh peppermint

Peppermint and pea soup is a light, refreshing starter. The sweetness of peas goes perfectly with the coolness of peppermint, making it a perfect choice for warm days.

Blend fresh peas with vegetable broth, a handful of mint leaves, and a splash of lemon juice for an invigorating soup.

Serve it chilled or warm, with a dollop of yogurt on top for added creaminess.