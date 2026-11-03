Cooking with African plums? Try these creative recipes
What's the story
African plums, also known as African medlar or umbu, are small fruits packed with flavor and nutrition. These plums are not just delicious but also versatile, making them an excellent addition to various dishes. Here, we explore five creative ways to include African plums in your meals. From sweet to savory, these ideas will help you enjoy the unique taste of this fruit in different culinary contexts.
Dish 1
Plum-infused oatmeal delight
Start your day with a nutritious bowl of oatmeal infused with African plums.
Simply chop the plums and add them to your cooking oatmeal. The natural sweetness of the fruit will eliminate the need for additional sugar or sweeteners.
Not only does this dish provide fiber and vitamins from both oats and plums, but it also offers a delightful burst of flavor to kick-start your morning.
Dish 2
Savory plum sauce for grilled dishes
Create a unique savory sauce by blending African plums with ingredients like garlic, ginger, and soy sauce.
This plum sauce can be used as a marinade or glaze for grilled vegetables or tofu.
The tangy and slightly sweet flavor profile of the sauce complements the smoky notes from grilling, adding depth to your meal without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 3
Refreshing plum smoothie blend
Blend African plums with yogurt or plant-based milk for a refreshing smoothie.
Add ingredients like spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost.
The vibrant color and natural sweetness of the plums make this smoothie visually appealing and satisfying to drink.
It's an excellent option for those looking to increase their fruit intake while enjoying a delicious beverage.
Dish 4
Plum chutney accompaniment
Make a delicious chutney by cooking down African plums with onions, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cinnamon or cloves.
This chutney is perfect as a condiment alongside rice dishes or as a spread on sandwiches.
The combination of sweet and spicy notes makes it an interesting accompaniment that elevates simple meals into something special.
Dish 5
Baked plum dessert bars
For dessert lovers, try making baked bars using crushed oats as the base layer, topped with sliced African plums mixed with honey or maple syrup before baking until golden brown.
These bars offer both texture and taste satisfaction without being overly indulgent—perfect when you want something sweet yet wholesome at the same time!