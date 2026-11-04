Potato lovers, these recipes are worth trying
What's the story
Potatoes are the most versatile and beloved ingredient in kitchens across the globe. They can be turned into anything, from savory to sweet. Today, we bring you five unique potato recipes that will make you fall in love with this humble vegetable all over again. Each recipe highlights a different way to enjoy potatoes, giving you new flavors and textures to try.
Dish 1
Spicy potato wedges with herbs
Spicy potato wedges are a perfect combination of crispiness and zest.
Cut the potatoes into wedges, toss them with olive oil, paprika, cumin, and a pinch of salt.
Bake them at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
Once done, sprinkle fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for an added burst of flavor.
These wedges make for an excellent snack or side dish.
Dish 2
Creamy potato soup with herbs
Creamy potato soup is comfort food at its best.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced potatoes and vegetable broth, and let it simmer until the potatoes are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without any cream.
Season with thyme and rosemary for an aromatic touch.
Dish 3
Crispy potato pancakes with onions
Crispy potato pancakes are an absolute delight for breakfast or brunch.
Grate some potatoes and mix them with finely chopped onions, flour, salt, and pepper to bind the mixture together.
Shape small patties and pan-fry them until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these pancakes hot with sour cream or applesauce on the side.
Dish 4
Sweet potato fries with cinnamon twist
Sweet potato fries give a deliciously sweet twist to regular fries.
Cut sweet potatoes into fry shapes, and toss them in olive oil and cinnamon powder before baking at a high temperature until crispy outside but tender inside.
These fries are perfect as a snack or an accompaniment to any meal.
Dish 5
Herb-infused mashed potatoes
Herb-infused mashed potatoes take the classic dish to another level of flavor.
Boil peeled potatoes until soft, then mash them with butter, milk, salt, and pepper.
Add finely chopped chives, parsley, and dill for an aromatic infusion.
This creamy, herb-infused mash goes perfectly with any main course, elevating your dining experience with its rich flavors and textures.