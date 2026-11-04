Potato lovers, these recipes are worth trying 

Spicy potato wedges are a perfect combination of crispiness and zest.

Cut the potatoes into wedges, toss them with olive oil, paprika, cumin, and a pinch of salt.

Bake them at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.

Once done, sprinkle fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for an added burst of flavor.

These wedges make for an excellent snack or side dish.