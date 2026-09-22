What is radicchio? Try these tasty ways to cook it
What's the story
Radicchio, with its vibrant color and slightly bitter taste, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate many dishes. This chicory family member is not just visually appealing but also packed with nutrients. From salads to main courses, radicchio can be used in various recipes to add depth and flavor. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of this beautiful vegetable.
Dish 1
Radicchio and pear salad
A refreshing radicchio and pear salad makes for an excellent starter or side dish.
The bitterness of radicchio goes beautifully with the sweetness of ripe pears.
Toss in some walnuts for crunch, and a simple vinaigrette of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to make it even tastier.
This salad is not just tasty but also pretty to look at.
Dish 2
Grilled radicchio with balsamic glaze
Grilling radicchio mellows its bitterness while bringing out its natural sweetness.
Simply cut the heads into wedges and grill them until slightly charred.
Drizzle with balsamic glaze for an added layer of flavor.
This dish makes for a great accompaniment to any meal or even a light main course on its own.
Dish 3
Radicchio risotto
Radicchio risotto is a creamy delight that marries the earthy flavors of arborio rice with the distinct taste of radicchio.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil, add arborio rice, and gradually incorporate vegetable broth while stirring continuously.
Once the rice is al dente, mix in finely chopped radicchio and Parmesan cheese for richness.
Dish 4
Stuffed radicchio leaves
Stuffed radicchio leaves make for an elegant appetizer or party snack option.
Fill individual leaves with a mixture of cream cheese, herbs like dill or chives, and a sprinkle of lemon zest. Bake until warmed through and crisp around the edges.
These make a perfect bite-sized treat that is sure to impress guests.
Dish 5
Radicchio pasta primavera
Radicchio pasta primavera combines seasonal vegetables with pasta for a colorful meal option that's easy yet satisfying any time year-round.
Sauté garlic in olive oil. Add sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and shredded red cabbage.
You can also add thinly sliced wedges from whole cabbage heads.
Toss everything with cooked spaghetti noodles. Finish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese on each serving just before eating.