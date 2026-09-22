What is radicchio? Try these tasty ways to cook it

A refreshing radicchio and pear salad makes for an excellent starter or side dish.

The bitterness of radicchio goes beautifully with the sweetness of ripe pears.

Toss in some walnuts for crunch, and a simple vinaigrette of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to make it even tastier.

This salad is not just tasty but also pretty to look at.