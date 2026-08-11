Bored of plain rice? Add these veggies

Broccoli rice stir-fry is a quick and easy way to add some color and nutrition to your meal.

Start by cooking some rice until fluffy. In a pan, sauté garlic and onions until fragrant.

Add chopped broccoli florets, and cook until tender. Mix in the cooked rice, soy sauce, and sesame oil for flavor.

This dish is not only simple but also a great way to enjoy the health benefits of broccoli.