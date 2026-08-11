Bored of plain rice? Add these veggies
What's the story
Cruciferous vegetables, commonly known for their health benefits, can make rice dishes healthier and tastier. These veggies, which include broccoli, cauliflower, and kale, are packed with vitamins and minerals. Adding them to rice dishes can amp up the nutritional value without compromising on taste. Here are five ways to add these veggies to your rice meals, making them a delicious and healthy option for everyone.
Dish 1
Broccoli rice stir-fry
Broccoli rice stir-fry is a quick and easy way to add some color and nutrition to your meal.
Start by cooking some rice until fluffy. In a pan, sauté garlic and onions until fragrant.
Add chopped broccoli florets, and cook until tender. Mix in the cooked rice, soy sauce, and sesame oil for flavor.
This dish is not only simple but also a great way to enjoy the health benefits of broccoli.
Dish 2
Cauliflower fried rice
Cauliflower fried rice is a low-carb alternative to regular fried rice.
Grate cauliflower into small pieces resembling grains of rice.
Heat oil in a pan, and add peas, carrots, and onions. Add the cauliflower rice along with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
Stir-fry until everything is well combined and heated through.
This dish offers a satisfying texture while cutting down on carbs.
Dish 3
Kale pesto rice bowl
A kale pesto rice bowl gives an innovative twist with the addition of leafy greens into a creamy sauce.
Blend fresh kale leaves with nuts like almonds or walnuts, garlic cloves, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese (optional) until smooth.
Toss this pesto with cooked pasta or quinoa, topped with cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, and a sprinkle of seeds for crunchiness.
Dish 4
Brussels sprouts risotto
Brussels sprouts risotto makes for a comforting meal with an earthy flavor profile from the sprouts themselves.
Saute some arborio rice in butter until translucent, then gradually add vegetable broth, stirring frequently till creamy.
Mix in thinly sliced Brussels sprouts halfway through cooking time, so they remain slightly crunchy when served.
Garnish with grated cheese, if desired, before serving hot.
Dish 5
Cabbage fried brown rice
Cabbage fried brown rice is another simple, yet delicious, way to enjoy cruciferous vegetables.
Start by cooking brown rice according to package instructions.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a wok and add shredded cabbage, along with diced bell peppers, carrots, and green onions.
Stir-fry everything together, adding the cooked brown rice at the end.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve immediately.