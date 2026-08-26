Turn roasted red peppers into delicious dips, sauces and more
What's the story
Roasted red peppers are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of any dish. Their smoky sweetness makes them perfect for a variety of recipes, be it appetizers or main courses. Here are five creative ways to use roasted red peppers in your cooking. From adding depth to sauces to creating vibrant salads, these ideas will inspire you to incorporate this ingredient into your meals.
Tip 1
Roasted red pepper hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus adds a tasty twist to the classic dip.
Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and roasted red peppers until smooth.
The peppers add a sweet and smoky flavor to the creamy texture of hummus.
Serve it with pita bread or fresh vegetables for a healthy snack or appetizer.
Tip 2
Stuffed roasted red peppers
Stuffed roasted red peppers make for a colorful and nutritious dish.
Fill halved bell peppers with a mixture of quinoa, black beans, corn, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender, and the filling is heated through.
This dish is perfect as a main course or side dish at any meal.
Tip 3
Roasted red pepper pasta sauce
Transform your pasta dishes by using roasted red peppers in your sauce.
Blend the peppers with tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and herbs like basil or oregano for an aromatic sauce that coats pasta beautifully.
The natural sweetness of the peppers balances out the acidity of tomatoes, making it an ideal sauce for any pasta type.
Tip 4
Roasted red pepper salad dressing
Make a vibrant salad dressing by blending roasted red peppers with olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey (or maple syrup), salt, and pepper.
This dressing adds color and flavor complexity to salads without overpowering other ingredients, like greens or vegetables used in them.
Tip 5
Roasted red pepper spread
A roasted red pepper spread is perfect for sandwiches or wraps, giving them an extra layer of flavor without adding too much bulkiness.
Blend roasted red peppers with cream cheese or a vegan alternative until smooth.
Spread the mixture on your favorite bread. Add lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, or other vegetables if desired. Close the sandwich tightly.
Enjoy immediately, or refrigerate for later use.