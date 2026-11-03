Salicornia: The crunchy coastal vegetable you should know about
What's the story
Salicornia, also known as sea asparagus or samphire, is a unique coastal vegetable making waves in the culinary world. Its salty flavor and crunchy texture make it an interesting addition to various dishes. Rich in vitamins and minerals, salicornia can be used in a range of recipes to add a touch of the sea to your meals. Here are five creative ways to include salicornia in your cooking repertoire.
Fresh mix
Salicornia salad delight
A refreshing salad with salicornia can be the perfect way to enjoy its natural flavor.
Toss fresh salicornia with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light lemon vinaigrette for a crisp dish.
The saltiness of the salicornia goes perfectly with the sweetness of the tomatoes and the coolness of the cucumber.
This salad can be served as a starter or a side dish at any meal.
Herb Twist
Savory salicornia pesto
Transform traditional pesto by adding salicornia into the mix.
Blend fresh salicornia with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a savory twist on this classic sauce.
The briny taste of salicornia enhances the rich flavors of the other ingredients, making it perfect for tossing with pasta or spreading on sandwiches.
Oven roast
Roasted vegetables with salicornia
Roasting vegetables with salicornia adds depth to any dish.
Simply roast your favorite vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini, in the oven until tender.
Toss them with lightly blanched salicornia before serving.
The heat softens the salicornia slightly while retaining its crunchiness, adding texture and flavor contrast to your roasted veggies.
Flavor oil
Salicornia-infused olive oil
Infuse olive oil with salicornia for an aromatic addition to salads or drizzling over grilled vegetables.
Gently heat olive oil with fresh salicornia on low heat until fragrant, then strain out solids if desired.
Use this infused oil as a finishing touch on dishes where you want an extra layer of flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
Tangy treat
Pickled salicornia snack
Pickling is another way to enjoy salicornia's unique taste profile while preserving its freshness longer than usual methods would allow.
Simply combine equal parts vinegar and water, along with sugar, salt, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, and dill weed in a pot.
Bring to a boil, then pour over cleaned, trimmed, cut pieces of salicornia. Let cool, refrigerate, and enjoy later as a tangy snack.