Corn nut cravings? Here are some tasty alternatives
What's the story
Salted corn nuts are a popular snack, but if you're looking for something different, there are plenty of alternatives that provide a similar crunch and flavor. These substitutes can satisfy your cravings while offering unique tastes and textures. Whether you're interested in trying something new or just want to diversify your snack options, these alternatives can be a great choice. Here are some interesting options to consider.
#1
Roasted chickpeas: A protein-packed option
Roasted chickpeas make for an excellent alternative to salted corn nuts. They are crunchy, savory, and pack a punch when it comes to protein and fiber.
You can season them with different spices such as paprika or garlic powder for an added flavor.
Plus, roasted chickpeas are low in calories and can be easily made at home by baking canned chickpeas until crispy.
#2
Spiced lentil crisps: A flavorful twist
Spiced lentil crisps make for another tasty substitute.
Made from lentil flour, these crisps are usually seasoned with spices such as cumin and coriander for a delicious twist on the traditional snack.
They have a similar crunch to corn nuts but with the added benefit of lentils' nutritional value, which includes protein and iron.
#3
Roasted edamame: A crunchy delight
Roasted edamame is a great alternative for those looking for something different from salted corn nuts.
These crunchy soybeans are packed with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious snack option.
They can be seasoned with sea salt or other spices to enhance their flavor profile.
Roasted edamame also offers the added benefit of being low in carbohydrates compared to some other snacks.
#4
Seaweed snacks: A light yet satisfying choice
Seaweed snacks provide a lighter option without skimping on satisfaction.
These thin sheets of seaweed are lightly salted and roasted, giving them a crisp texture similar to that of chips or crackers.
Seaweed is rich in vitamins and minerals, including iodine, which is important for thyroid function.