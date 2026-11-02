Bored of the usual seviyan? Try these delicious recipes
What's the story
Seviyan, or vermicelli, is a versatile ingredient used in many Indian dishes. It can be prepared with milk or water and flavored with spices, nuts, vegetables, or fresh herbs. From sweet preparations to savory meals, seviyan offers plenty of options for different tastes and occasions. Here are five delicious seviyan dishes you can easily make at home.
Dish 1
Sweet seviyan with milk
Sweet seviyan with milk is a comforting dessert that is easy to prepare.
The dish is prepared by cooking seviyan in milk until it thickens slightly. Sugar is added for sweetness, along with cardamom powder for flavor.
Often garnished with almonds or cashews, this dish offers a creamy texture and comforting taste that many love to start their day.
Dish 2
Savory seviyan upma
Savory seviyan upma is an interesting twist on traditional upma.
Roasted seviyan is cooked with vegetables such as peas, carrots, and bell peppers. Mustard seeds and curry leaves are added for seasoning.
This dish is a good option for those who enjoy savory flavors. The vegetables add color, texture, and nutrients to the preparation.
Dish 3
Coconut seviyan payasam
Coconut seviyan payasam is a delicious South Indian dessert.
The dish is made by cooking seviyan in coconut milk with jaggery until it thickens.
Flavored with cardamom and garnished with fried coconut slices or nuts, this payasam offers a rich, creamy taste that is both satisfying and indulgent.
This sweet preparation is often made during festivals and special occasions.
Dish 4
Lemon seviyan stir-fry
Lemon seviyan stir-fry is an innovative take on traditional vermicelli preparations.
Cooked seviyan is tossed with lemon juice, green chilies, and coriander leaves for a refreshing taste.
The dish offers a balance of tangy and spicy flavors. You can also add peanuts and curry leaves for extra crunch and aroma.
Dish 5
Tomato seviyan pulao
Tomato seviyan pulao combines the goodness of tomatoes with vermicelli to create an aromatic dish.
The dish is made by cooking seviyan with tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
This gives it a unique flavor profile, making it an interesting alternative to regular rice-based pulaos.