Add a smoky twist to your meals with paprika
What's the story
Smoked paprika, with its rich and smoky flavor, is a versatile spice that can elevate a number of dishes. This spice, made from dried and smoked peppers, is a staple in many cuisines. It adds depth and complexity to both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five dishes that highlight the unique taste of smoked paprika, offering a delightful culinary experience.
Dish 1
Smoky paprika roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables with smoked paprika brings out their natural sweetness while adding a smoky kick.
Toss vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots in olive oil and smoked paprika before roasting them in the oven.
The result is a caramelized exterior with an enhanced flavor profile that complements the earthiness of the vegetables.
Dish 2
Paprika-spiced potato wedges
Potato wedges seasoned with smoked paprika make for an irresistible side dish or snack option.
Simply coat potato wedges with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika before baking them until crispy.
The spice adds an unexpected twist to the classic potato wedge recipe.
Dish 3
Smoky paprika lentil soup
Lentil soup takes on new dimensions when infused with smoked paprika.
Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, and add lentils, vegetable broth, tomatoes, and smoked paprika. Simmer until lentils are tender.
This hearty soup offers warmth and comfort along with its distinctive smoky flavor.
Dish 4
Paprika-infused rice pilaf
Rice pilaf becomes more exciting when seasoned with smoked paprika.
Start by cooking onions in butter until translucent, and add rice along with vegetable broth or water seasoned generously with salt and smoked paprika. Cook until fluffy.
This dish pairs well with various main courses or can be enjoyed alone as a flavorful grain dish.
Dish 5
Smoky paprika hummus dip
Hummus gets an exciting makeover when blended with smoked paprika for added depth of flavor.
Blend chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, pepper, and a generous amount of smoked paprika until smooth.
Serve this vibrant dip alongside fresh vegetables or pita bread for dipping enjoyment at any gathering or party setting.