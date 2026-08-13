How to get loose, soft curls that last
What's the story
Soft curls are a timeless hairstyle that can elevate any look, be it casual or formal. They add volume and movement to your hair, making it look more vibrant and full of life. Creating soft curls is not as difficult as it sounds. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve this look at home without any professional help. Here is how you can get soft curls that never go out of style.
Tool selection
Choose the right tools
Choosing the right tools is key to getting the perfect soft curls.
A one-inch curling iron or a wand is perfect for creating loose curls. If you have thick hair, you may want to use a larger barrel for bigger curls.
Make sure your tools have adjustable heat settings so you can customize them according to your hair type.
Hair preparation
Prep your hair properly
Preparing your hair is essential for long-lasting curls.
Start with clean, dry hair, and apply a heat protectant to avoid damage from styling tools.
Use a volumizing mousse or spray on damp hair before blow-drying to add body and texture. This will help hold the curl better once styled.
Curling method
Master curling technique
To get soft curls, section your hair into manageable parts.
Take a one-inch section of hair, and wrap it around the barrel of your curling iron or wand, holding it for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently.
Don't clamp too tightly, as that can create spiral-like curls instead of soft waves.
Product application
Finish with styling products
Once you've curled all sections of your hair, gently run your fingers through them to break up any tightness in the curls.
Finish off with a light-hold hairspray or texturizing spray for added volume without making them stiff or crunchy.
Avoid heavy products that can weigh down your curls over time.