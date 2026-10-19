Spelt grain: A pantry staple worth trying
What's the story
African spelt, a versatile ancient grain, is quickly becoming a pantry staple in many households. Famous for its nutty flavor and chewy texture, this grain is packed with nutrients such as fiber, protein, and essential minerals. Its adaptability makes it an ideal choice for a variety of dishes, from salads to baked goods. Here are five African spelt pantry staples that can enhance your culinary experience and provide health benefits.
Tip 1
Whole grain spelt flour
Whole grain spelt flour is a great alternative to regular wheat flour. It has a higher protein content and more vitamins and minerals.
You can use it for baking bread, cookies, or pancakes. The nutty flavor of the flour goes well with sweet and savory recipes.
Plus, it's easier to digest than regular wheat flour, making it suitable for those with mild gluten sensitivities.
Tip 2
Spelt pasta
Spelt pasta is another nutritious alternative to regular pasta.
It has a lower glycemic index, which means it may help regulate blood sugar levels better than traditional pasta.
Available in various shapes like penne or fusilli, spelt pasta can be paired with different sauces and vegetables for a wholesome meal.
Its unique taste adds an interesting twist to classic pasta dishes.
Tip 3
Spelt flakes
Spelt flakes are made by steaming and rolling whole grains of spelt.
These flakes make for an easy breakfast option when mixed with milk or yogurt, and topped with fruits or nuts.
They can also be used as an ingredient in granola bars or energy bites.
Rich in fiber, these flakes promote digestive health while providing sustained energy throughout the day.
Tip 4
Spelt grains
Whole spelt grains can be cooked like rice or quinoa and served as a side dish, or added to salads for extra texture and nutrition.
They are high in dietary fiber, which aids digestion and keeps you full longer after meals.
Whole spelt grains also offer antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.
Tip 5
Spelt couscous
Spelt couscous offers an interesting twist on traditional couscous by using ground whole grains of spelt instead of semolina wheat.
This gluten-friendly option is ideal for those looking for alternatives without compromising on taste or texture.
Spelt couscous cooks quickly, making it a convenient option for busy weeknight dinners when paired with roasted vegetables or legumes.