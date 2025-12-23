Love spicy-sweet? You must try Croatian Paprenjak

A traditional Croatian delicacy, paprenjak is a spicy-sweet cookie, which is a favorite during festive seasons. Famous for its unique combination of spices and sweetness, paprenjak is a must-try for anyone who loves cookies with a twist. The recipe of these cookies has been passed down through generations, making them a part of Croatian culinary heritage. Here's how to make this delightful treat at home.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for paprenjak To make paprenjak, you will need flour, honey, sugar, baking soda, and a mix of spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. These ingredients come together to create the signature flavor of the cookie. The honey gives the sweetness while the spices add warmth and depth. Make sure you have all the ingredients ready before starting to ensure a smooth preparation process.

Dough preparation Preparing the dough Start by mixing flour with baking soda in one bowl. In another bowl, mix honey with sugar until dissolved. Gradually add the flour mixture into the honey mixture while stirring continuously to form a dough. Once combined, knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth. Let it rest for about 30 minutes before shaping it into cookies.

Shaping & baking Shaping and baking tips Roll out the rested dough on a floured surface to about half a centimeter thick. Use cookie cutters to shape your desired forms. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes or until golden brown edges appear.