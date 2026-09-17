How to make crispy, spicy and tangy dabeli at home
What's the story
Dabeli is a popular street food from Gujarat, India. It is a spicy, tangy snack made with a mixture of mashed potatoes and dabeli masala sandwiched between pav (bread rolls). This dish is not just delicious but also easy to prepare at home. With its unique blend of spices and textures, dabeli offers a delightful culinary experience that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
#1
Ingredients for authentic dabeli
To prepare authentic dabeli, you will need boiled potatoes, dabeli masala, pav buns, tamarind chutney, and roasted peanuts.
The key ingredient is the dabeli masala, which gives the dish its signature flavor.
You can either buy this masala from stores or prepare it at home using spices like cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and red chili powder.
#2
Preparing the potato filling
The potato filling is the heart of any dabeli.
Mash boiled potatoes well and mix with dabeli masala to taste. Add salt and sugar to balance flavors.
For added texture and taste, mix in pomegranate seeds or chopped onions.
This filling should be spicy, yet slightly sweet, to give you the authentic taste of dabeli.
#3
Assembling the dabeli
To assemble your dabeli, slice pav buns horizontally without cutting through completely.
Spread butter on both sides, and toast them lightly on a pan or griddle until golden brown.
Stuff each bun with the prepared potato filling generously. Drizzle tamarind chutney over it before adding roasted peanuts for crunchiness.
#4
Serving suggestions for dabeli
Serve your homemade dabeli hot with extra tamarind chutney on the side for those who like it spicier.
Garnish with sev, crispy noodles made from gram flour, for extra crunch.
Enjoy this delightful snack at home or during get-togethers with friends and family.