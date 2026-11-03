Love sweet potatoes? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Spiralized sweet potatoes make a delicious and healthy alternative to regular pasta. They are packed with vitamins and minerals and are a great source of fiber. Using sweet potatoes in your meals can be a great way to add some color and nutrition to your diet. Here are five creative ways to use spiralized sweet potatoes in your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Sweet potato noodle stir-fry
Sweet potato noodle stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that you can whip up in no time.
Just saute some vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, with garlic and ginger.
Toss in the spiralized sweet potatoes and cook until they are tender but still have a crunch.
Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring.
This dish is not just colorful but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Baked sweet potato spirals
Baking spiralized sweet potatoes gives them a crispy texture that goes well with a number of dips or sauces.
Just toss the spirals in olive oil, salt, and pepper before baking them at 200 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
These baked spirals make for an amazing snack or side dish, giving you the crunch without the calories.
Dish 3
Sweet potato spiral salad
A salad with spiralized sweet potatoes makes for a refreshing meal option on warm days.
Combine the sweet potato noodles with fresh greens like spinach or arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado slices.
Drizzle with a lemon vinaigrette dressing for added zestiness.
This salad is not only visually appealing, but also provides essential vitamins and antioxidants.
Dish 4
Sweet potato spiral soup
Incorporating spiralized sweet potatoes into soups adds depth of flavor, along with nutritional benefits.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with onions, garlic, carrots, celery, and herbs like thyme or rosemary.
Add the sweet potato noodles toward the end of cooking time so they remain slightly firm when served.
Dish 5
Sweet potato spiral tacos
Sweet potato spirals can also be an interesting filling for tacos.
Just fill taco shells with black beans, corn, avocado, salsa, and cheese, if you want.
The sweet potato noodles will add a sweet taste that goes perfectly with the savory fillings.
This makes for a nutritious and delicious meal option for anyone looking for a healthier alternative to traditional taco fillings.