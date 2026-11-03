Love sweet potatoes? You'll enjoy these recipes

Sweet potato noodle stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that you can whip up in no time.

Just saute some vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, with garlic and ginger.

Toss in the spiralized sweet potatoes and cook until they are tender but still have a crunch.

Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring.

This dish is not just colorful but also packed with nutrients.