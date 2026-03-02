Love tahini? You'll enjoy these recipes

Tahini, a creamy paste made from ground sesame seeds, is a staple in many kitchens. Its rich flavor and versatility make it perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique taste of tahini. From breakfast to dessert, these recipes show how tahini can elevate your meals with its nutty flavor and creamy texture.

Dish 1 Tahini banana pancakes Start your day with delicious tahini banana pancakes. Mix mashed bananas, flour, baking powder, milk, and tahini to make a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. The tahini adds moisture and depth to the pancakes, making them a delightful breakfast option. Serve with fresh fruit or maple syrup for added sweetness.

Dish 2 Tahini chocolate chip cookies For a twist on classic cookies, try making tahini chocolate chip cookies. Blend butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, chocolate chips, and tahini in a bowl until combined. Scoop dough onto a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. The tahini gives these cookies a unique nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with chocolate.

Dish 3 Roasted vegetable tahini salad Create a nutritious salad by roasting your favorite vegetables like carrots or bell peppers and tossing them with greens like spinach or arugula. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice before adding a generous amount of tahini dressing made by whisking together tahini paste with water and lemon juice until smooth. This salad is both filling and flavorful.

Dish 4 Tahini hummus dip Hummus is another popular use for tahini. Blend chickpeas, garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin powder, salt, pepper, and two tablespoons of pureed sesame seeds (tahini) in a food processor until smooth. Serve as a dip alongside pita bread or fresh vegetables like cucumbers or carrot sticks.