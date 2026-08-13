New to tempeh? Try these 5 easy dishes
What's the story
Tempeh, a fermented soybean product, is becoming a popular plant-based protein source. Its unique texture and nutty flavor make it a versatile ingredient in various cuisines. Here, we explore five unique dishes that showcase tempeh's adaptability and nutritional benefits. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight how tempeh can be incorporated into different meals, providing both taste and health benefits.
Dish 1
Tempeh stir-fry delight
Tempeh stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this protein-packed ingredient.
By sautéing tempeh with colorful vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, you get a dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.
Adding soy sauce or teriyaki sauce enhances the flavor while keeping the dish simple.
This stir-fry can be served over rice or noodles for a complete meal that appeals to all age groups.
Dish 2
Spicy tempeh tacos
Spicy tempeh tacos offer a bold twist on traditional tacos.
Crumbled tempeh is marinated in spices such as cumin and paprika before being cooked until crispy.
Served in corn tortillas with avocado slices, lettuce, and salsa, these tacos deliver a punch of flavor without compromising on nutrition.
They make for an excellent option for those looking to spice up their weekly meal plan.
Dish 3
Tempeh burger patties
Creating homemade tempeh burger patties is an excellent way to enjoy this versatile ingredient.
By mixing grated tempeh with breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices, you can form patties that hold together well when grilled or baked.
These burgers provide a hearty alternative to traditional patties while delivering similar textures and flavors.
Top them with your favorite condiments for an enjoyable dining experience.
Dish 4
Tempeh peanut sauce noodles
Tempeh peanut sauce noodles combine rich flavors with wholesome ingredients for an unforgettable dish.
Cooked noodles are tossed in creamy peanut sauce made from ground peanuts, mixed with soy sauce and ginger for added depth of flavor.
Crumbled tempeh adds protein content while maintaining balance throughout each bite.
Garnish it all off using chopped green onions, if desired!
Dish 5
Sweet & savory tempeh skewers
Sweet-and-savory tempeh skewers make the perfect appetizer or main course option at any gathering.
Marinated cubes of this fermented soybean product thread onto skewers alongside chunks of pineapple or bell pepper, then grilled to perfection.
The result? A deliciously balanced combination of sweetness and umami flavors that will leave everyone wanting more.