New to tempeh? Try these 5 easy dishes

Tempeh stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this protein-packed ingredient.

By sautéing tempeh with colorful vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, you get a dish that's both nutritious and satisfying.

Adding soy sauce or teriyaki sauce enhances the flavor while keeping the dish simple.

This stir-fry can be served over rice or noodles for a complete meal that appeals to all age groups.