From sauces to salads: 5 ways to enjoy tomatillos
What's the story
Tomatillos, with their tangy flavor and vibrant green hue, make an excellent addition to any kitchen. These small fruits are a staple in many cuisines, particularly Mexican. They can be used in a variety of dishes, giving a unique taste that can elevate the simplest of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use tomatillos in your cooking.
Salsa verde
Tomatillo salsa verde
Tomatillo salsa verde is a classic sauce that goes well with anything.
To make this tangy salsa, blend tomatillos with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for heat.
This versatile sauce can be used as a dip for chips, or as a topping for tacos and enchiladas.
The bright flavors of the tomatillos add freshness to any dish.
Roasted soup
Roasted tomatillo soup
Roasting tomatillos brings out their natural sweetness and adds depth to soups.
Start by roasting tomatillos with garlic and onions until caramelized.
Blend them into a smooth soup base with vegetable broth and spices, like cumin and coriander.
This comforting soup is perfect for cooler weather or when you want something light yet satisfying.
Chutney delight
Tomatillo chutney
Tomatillo chutney is an innovative twist on traditional chutneys.
Cook down chopped tomatillos with sugar, vinegar, ginger, and spices like cinnamon and cloves until thickened.
This sweet-and-sour condiment pairs well with grilled vegetables or can be used as a spread on sandwiches for an extra zing.
Stuffed peppers
Stuffed peppers with tomatillo sauce
Stuffed peppers get an upgrade when paired with a tomatillo sauce.
Fill bell peppers with quinoa or rice mixed with black beans, corn, and spices.
Top them off with a homemade tomatillo sauce made from blending fresh tomatillos with lime juice and cilantro, before baking until tender.
Guacamole Twist
Tomatillo guacamole twist
Add a twist to your guacamole by adding diced tomatillos into the mix.
Mash ripe avocados together with lime juice, salt, and pepper, then fold in the diced tomatillos, along with chopped red onions and cilantro leaves, if desired.
This adds a zesty kick to the classic guacamole, perfect for serving at parties or enjoying alone at home.