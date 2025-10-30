Love turmeric? You should definitely try these 5 unique recipes

Turmeric is a staple in most kitchens, owing to its vibrant color and health benefits. The spice is versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes to add depth and flavor. Here, we take a look at five unique ways to use turmeric in your cooking, each offering a different taste experience. From savory to sweet, these recipes highlight the spice's adaptability.

Dish 1 Turmeric-infused rice delight Turmeric-infused rice is an easy yet delicious way to add color and flavor to your meals. Just cook rice with water, salt, and a pinch of turmeric. The result is a fragrant dish that goes well with vegetables or lentils. The bright yellow hue makes it visually appealing, while the subtle earthy taste complements many cuisines.

Dish 2 Golden milk latte twist Golden milk latte is a comforting drink that combines turmeric with milk (or plant-based alternatives), cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Heat these ingredients together until warm but not boiling. This soothing beverage is perfect for chilly days or as a bedtime ritual. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it a healthy choice for those seeking wellness through diet.

Dish 3 Turmeric-spiced roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with turmeric adds an extra layer of flavor and nutrition. Toss your choice of vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or cauliflower in olive oil and sprinkle them with turmeric powder before roasting them in the oven until golden brown. The process enhances the natural sweetness of the veggies while imparting a mild spiciness from the turmeric.

Dish 4 Turmeric tea infusion Turmeric tea makes for an easy way to enjoy this spice's benefits without much effort. Simply steep fresh ginger slices along with ground turmeric in hot water for about ten minutes. Strain before serving hot or cold as per preference. This refreshing drink can be enjoyed anytime during the day, offering a natural boost of energy.