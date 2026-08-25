Wild garlic: 5 tasty ways to cook with this herb
What's the story
Wild garlic, or ramsons, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes with its unique flavor. This plant, which grows in the wild, is known for its pungent aroma and vibrant green leaves. Using wild garlic in your cooking can add a fresh twist to traditional recipes. Here are five delightful ways to incorporate wild garlic into your meals, each offering a distinct taste experience.
Pesto
Wild garlic pesto delight
Wild garlic pesto is a simple yet flavorful twist on the classic basil version.
Blend fresh wild garlic leaves with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
This vibrant green sauce goes well with pasta, sandwiches, or as a spread on crackers.
The natural peppery taste of wild garlic adds depth without overpowering other ingredients.
Soup
Creamy wild garlic soup
A creamy wild garlic soup makes for a comforting dish that's perfect for any season.
Saute onions and potatoes in olive oil until soft, add chopped wild garlic leaves and vegetable broth, then simmer until everything is tender.
Blend until smooth, and stir in cream or coconut milk for richness.
Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving hot with crusty bread.
Butter spread
Wild garlic butter spread
Transform your regular butter into something special by adding minced wild garlic leaves.
This simple spread can be used on toast or melted over vegetables before roasting them in the oven.
Just mix softened butter with finely chopped wild garlic, and a pinch of salt; refrigerate until firm again if desired.
Risotto
Savory wild garlic risotto
Wild garlic risotto makes for an elegant dish that highlights the herb's unique flavor profile beautifully.
Start by cooking arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth while stirring frequently until creamy.
Add sautéed onions, then fold through chopped wild-garlic leaves at the end, along with grated Parmesan cheese for added richness and depth of flavor.
Dressing
Fresh wild garlic salad dressing
Create a refreshing salad dressing by blending fresh wild-garlic leaves with olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, and pepper to taste.
This dressing adds a zesty kick to mixed greens, making it an ideal accompaniment to a variety of salads.
The natural flavors of the wild garlic shine through in every bite, enhancing the overall taste experience without overwhelming the palate.