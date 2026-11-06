Give your low bun a fresh look with these styles
What's the story
Low buns are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. They are elegant, versatile, and perfect for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual day out, low buns can be styled in different ways to suit your taste. Here are five timeless low bun hairstyles that can add a touch of sophistication to your look.
#1
Classic low chignon
The classic low chignon is a favorite for its simplicity and elegance.
For this style, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a bun. Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This hairstyle is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings, giving you a polished appearance without too much effort.
#2
Braided low bun
The braided low bun gives a hint of intricacy to the classic style.
Start by braiding sections of your hair from the front or sides, and then twist them into a low bun at the back.
This hairstyle adds texture and interest while keeping your hair neatly tucked away.
It's perfect for weddings or any event where you want to make an impression.
#3
Messy low bun
For those who prefer a more relaxed look, the messy low bun is ideal.
Simply gather your hair loosely at the nape of your neck and twist it into a bun, leaving some strands out for an effortless vibe.
This style is perfect for casual outings or days when you want comfort without compromising on style.
#4
Sleek low bun with accessories
Add accessories like decorative pins or headbands to your sleek low bun for an extra touch of flair.
Start by smoothing your hair back into a tight bun at the nape of your neck using gel or serum for shine and hold.
Then, add accessories that match your outfit's color scheme or theme, making it versatile enough, even for themed parties.
#5
Twisted low bun
The twisted low bun is for those who love a little creativity in their hairstyles.
Divide your hair into two sections and twist each one separately before wrapping them around each other into one cohesive low bun at the back.
Secure with pins if needed, so they stay put all day long, no matter how active you are during events like concerts, festivals, and so on.