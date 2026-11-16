Want a neat office look? Try these stylish low buns
What's the story
Low buns are the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity, making them a go-to option for office-goers. They are easy to style and look professional, making them perfect for any workplace setting. Here are five low bun hairstyles that are not just practical but also stylish, giving you a polished look without spending hours in front of the mirror.
Timeless style
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style. It involves gathering the hair at the nape of the neck and twisting it into a neat bun.
This style is perfect for keeping hair out of your face while giving you a sophisticated look.
It works well with straight or slightly wavy hair and can be secured with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Elegant twist
Braided low bun
The braided low bun adds an elegant twist to the classic style.
Here, you braid sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the base of your neck.
This not only adds texture but also keeps your hair secure throughout the day.
The braided low bun is ideal for those who want to add some detail to their hairstyle without compromising on professionalism.
Casual chic
Messy low bun
For those who prefer a more relaxed look, the messy low bun is perfect.
This style involves loosely gathering hair into a low bun, allowing some strands to fall naturally around your face.
It is an effortless, yet chic option that works well with medium to long hair lengths.
The messy low bun strikes a balance between casual and polished, making it ideal for creative work environments.
Modern flair
Twisted low bun
The twisted low bun adds modern flair by twisting sections of hair before wrapping them into a bun at the nape of the neck.
This hairstyle gives you a sleek appearance with added dimension and interest.
It's perfect for those who want their hairstyle to stand out while still looking professional.
Stylish accents
Sleek low bun with accessories
Adding accessories like decorative pins or clips can elevate a sleek low bun into something more stylish, without losing its professional touch.
This version involves straightening your hair for a smooth finish before styling it into a low bun.
The addition of subtle accessories gives you a personalized touch, perfect for those who like to keep their hair neat and stylish.