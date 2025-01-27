Low-cost DIY fabric softener techniques in Africa
In many parts of Africa, where the cost of living is sky-high, finding ways to save money is crucial. One area where you can cut costs is laundry care.
This article teaches you how to make your own fabric softener at home using simple ingredients. Not only is it cheaper, but it's also a sustainable alternative to store-bought products.
Vinegar solution
Vinegar as a natural softener
Using white vinegar as a fabric softener is a cheap, eco-friendly hack that really works!
Just add half a cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle of your washing machine.
Vinegar naturally softens fabric fibers and leaves no smell behind once the clothes are dry.
This method not only softens your clothes but also mildly disinfects them.
Baking soda mix
Baking soda magic
Turns out, baking soda is also a secret (and cheap) fabric-softening superstar.
Just add one-quarter cup of baking soda to your laundry at the start of the wash cycle.
It balances the pH level in the water, which ultimately leads to softer, fresher clothes.
Plus, it's hypoallergenic, so it's great for people with sensitive skin.
DIY mix
Homemade fabric softener recipe
To make a scented fabric softener, combine one cup of hair conditioner (unscented is better if you are going to add essential oil), one-half cup white vinegar, and two cups water.
Use it in the rinse cycle to have soft clothes that smell good.
The conditioner acts as a fabric softener, while vinegar eliminates detergent residue.
Scented softness
Utilizing essential oils
Infusing your homemade fabric softeners with essential oils can make your clothes smell divine without the harsh chemicals found in store-bought products.
Simply add five to 10 drops of your favorite essential oil—like calming lavender or zesty lemon—to any of the above DIY concoctions before adding them to your wash for a burst of natural freshness.
Eco-friendly option
Reusable dryer sheets
If you use a dryer, create reusable dryer sheets by cutting up an old cotton T-shirt or towel into squares.
Soak them in a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar, and add 15-20 drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent.
Wring out the excess before tossing it in with your laundry. You can reuse these several times, they provide the same softness and save money.