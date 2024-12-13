Low-cost DIY footwear repairs in Africa
Many times, we discard our shoes way too early, just because we don't know how to maintain them. In Africa, where ingenuity is a way of life, there are plenty of cheap and easy fixes to repair your shoes. This article will guide you through simple DIY solutions that can add years to your favorite pair without breaking the bank. These tricks are not just cost-effective but also environment-friendly.
Fixing loose soles with adhesive
One of the most common problems with old shoes is the sole coming loose. Rather than buying new shoes, you can use a strong adhesive to fix the sole back in place. Shoe goo can be bought from any hardware shop at a reasonable cost. To get a secure fix, clean both surfaces, apply the goo, press it hard, and let it cure for 24 hours.
Patching up holes in canvas shoes
Canvas shoes have a tendency to get holes, but there's a super cheap and easy fix. All you need is a patch cut from spare canvas and some fabric glue. Simply clean around the hole, apply glue to the patch, and secure it inside the shoe. Press it firmly and let it dry overnight. Voila! You've just significantly extended the life of your favorite kicks at a minimal cost.
Replacing worn-out insoles
Old, worn-out insoles can make your shoes uncomfortable and lead to foot pain. Instead of tossing out your old shoes, you can simply replace the insoles. Inexpensive insoles can be purchased at your local market or online at a minimal cost. Remember to measure your existing insoles before buying to guarantee a perfect fit.
Tightening stretched-out shoes
Leather and certain synthetic materials can stretch out over time, leading to loose, uncomfortable shoes. A simple solution is to soak cotton balls in vinegar and thoroughly wipe the insides of the stretched-out shoes. The acid in vinegar helps shrink the material a bit without damaging it. This trick is super cheap (it literally costs cents to do!) but can make a big difference in how your shoes fit.
Refreshing faded suede shoes
Over time or with sun exposure, suede shoes can fade or become discolored. A simple and cheap trick to refresh them is to take a soft-bristled brush (a toothbrush is perfect!) and gently scrub away any dirt, while also lifting those matted down fibers back up. This will give your suede that fresh, new look again—no need for fancy cleaning kits; this method utilizes household items you already have!