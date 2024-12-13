Summarize Simplifying... In short Breathe new life into your old shoes with these simple, cost-effective DIY hacks.

Fix loose soles with a strong adhesive, patch up canvas shoes with spare fabric, replace worn-out insoles, tighten stretched shoes with vinegar-soaked cotton balls, and refresh faded suede with a soft-bristled brush.

These easy tricks, using items you likely already have, can significantly extend the life of your footwear, saving you money and keeping your favorite pairs in rotation.

Low-cost DIY footwear repairs in Africa

By Simran Jeet 10:35 am Dec 13, 202410:35 am

What's the story Many times, we discard our shoes way too early, just because we don't know how to maintain them. In Africa, where ingenuity is a way of life, there are plenty of cheap and easy fixes to repair your shoes. This article will guide you through simple DIY solutions that can add years to your favorite pair without breaking the bank. These tricks are not just cost-effective but also environment-friendly.

Sole repair

Fixing loose soles with adhesive

One of the most common problems with old shoes is the sole coming loose. Rather than buying new shoes, you can use a strong adhesive to fix the sole back in place. Shoe goo can be bought from any hardware shop at a reasonable cost. To get a secure fix, clean both surfaces, apply the goo, press it hard, and let it cure for 24 hours.

Canvas patch

Patching up holes in canvas shoes

Canvas shoes have a tendency to get holes, but there's a super cheap and easy fix. All you need is a patch cut from spare canvas and some fabric glue. Simply clean around the hole, apply glue to the patch, and secure it inside the shoe. Press it firmly and let it dry overnight. Voila! You've just significantly extended the life of your favorite kicks at a minimal cost.

Insole replacement

Replacing worn-out insoles

Old, worn-out insoles can make your shoes uncomfortable and lead to foot pain. Instead of tossing out your old shoes, you can simply replace the insoles. Inexpensive insoles can be purchased at your local market or online at a minimal cost. Remember to measure your existing insoles before buying to guarantee a perfect fit.

Shoe shrinkage

Tightening stretched-out shoes

Leather and certain synthetic materials can stretch out over time, leading to loose, uncomfortable shoes. A simple solution is to soak cotton balls in vinegar and thoroughly wipe the insides of the stretched-out shoes. The acid in vinegar helps shrink the material a bit without damaging it. This trick is super cheap (it literally costs cents to do!) but can make a big difference in how your shoes fit.

Suede revival

Refreshing faded suede shoes

Over time or with sun exposure, suede shoes can fade or become discolored. A simple and cheap trick to refresh them is to take a soft-bristled brush (a toothbrush is perfect!) and gently scrub away any dirt, while also lifting those matted down fibers back up. This will give your suede that fresh, new look again—no need for fancy cleaning kits; this method utilizes household items you already have!