Exploring low-cost DIY natural air purifiers in Africa
What's the story
Rapid urbanization and industrial activities are significantly contributing to air pollution in many African regions.
However, improving indoor air doesn't have to break the bank.
This article explores simple, cost-effective methods for purifying home air naturally.
These DIY solutions are both efficient and eco-friendly, ideal for health-conscious and budget-wise individuals.
Beeswax
Utilize beeswax candles
Beeswax candles are a natural air purifier. They burn clean, without soot or toxins, and release negative ions that bind with toxins to remove them from the air.
To get the most benefits, choose 100% pure beeswax candles with cotton wicks. You can find them at your local market or make your own if you have access to beeswax.
Greenery
Grow air-purifying plants
Adding indoor plants to your space is a natural and aesthetically pleasing method to enhance air quality.
Specifically, plants such as spider plants, snake plants, and peace lilies have been shown to remove common pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from the air.
These plants are easy to care for and adapt well to different light conditions, making them perfect for any room in your house.
Salt lamp
Create a Himalayan salt lamp
Himalayan salt lamps look beautiful and work as natural air purifiers.
When warmed by a bulb inside, they draw moisture from the air to their surface where airborne pollutants get stuck in the salt crystal.
To create one at home, you just need a big piece of Himalayan salt with a hole drilled into it to fit a light bulb or candle inside it.
Charcoal
Leverage activated charcoal
Activated charcoal is extremely porous and can absorb a wide range of toxins and odors from the air, making it a perfect choice for natural air purification systems.
You can make your own activated charcoal purifier by simply filling bowls or fabric bags with activated charcoal granules and placing them in various parts of your house, particularly in areas with strong odors like kitchens or bathrooms.
Aromatherapy
Implement essential oil diffusers
Antimicrobial essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil not only smell great, but they also help purify the air by killing bacteria and viruses.
An essential oil diffuser disperses these beneficial oils into the air, fighting off germs and enhancing your living space with natural fragrance.
Plus, you get the added bonus of aromatherapy benefits like stress relief. It's a win-win situation, really!