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Lukewarm water isn't the miracle fix you think

By Simran Jeet 04:00 pm Jun 11, 202604:00 pm

What's the story

Lukewarm water is often touted as a remedy for a range of health issues, but many claims surrounding its benefits are misleading. While staying hydrated is essential, relying solely on lukewarm water for health improvements may not be justified. This article delves into common misconceptions about lukewarm water and provides insights into its actual impact on health. Understanding these myths can help individuals make informed choices about their hydration habits.