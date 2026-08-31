Ardennes region of Luxembourg: A must-visit for hikers
What's the story
The Ardennes region of Luxembourg is a hiker's paradise, with its lush forests and stunning landscapes. But, apart from the usual trails, this area also has some hidden caves that adventurous souls can explore. These natural wonders give you an opportunity to delve into the earth's depths while enjoying the peace and quiet of the surrounding nature. Here are some lesser-known caves in the Ardennes that you can explore on your next hike.
#1
Explore the fascinating Hohllay Cave
Hohllay Cave is one of the most popular caves in the Ardennes region.
Situated near the village of Larochette, this cave is famous for its stunning limestone formations and historical significance.
The cave was used as a shelter during ancient times, giving visitors a glimpse into its past.
Guided tours are available, providing insights into the geological features and history of the cave.
#2
Discover the mysterious Brouch Cave
Brouch Cave is another hidden gem in Luxembourg's Ardennes region.
Located near Beaufort, this cave is known for its unique rock formations and underground rivers.
The cave's name translates to grotto in English, which perfectly describes its mysterious allure.
Visitors can take guided tours that showcase the natural beauty of the cave, while providing information about its geological formation.
#3
Uncover secrets at Grotte de Saint Martin
Grotte de Saint Martin is a lesser-known but equally fascinating cave in Luxembourg's Ardennes region.
Located close to Echternach, this cave offers a more adventurous experience with its narrow passages and chambers waiting to be explored.
The cave is said to have been used by monks in medieval times, adding an intriguing historical element to your visit.
Tip 1
Tips for exploring Ardennes caves safely
When planning your visit to any of these caves in Luxembourg's Ardennes region, safety should be your priority.
Always wear comfortable shoes with good grip, as some areas may be slippery or uneven.
Carry a flashlight or headlamp, as lighting inside these natural formations can be dim or non-existent.