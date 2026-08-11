What is maca powder? Here's why it's trending
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Maca powder, a versatile superfood, is making its way into monsoon recipes, giving a nutritious twist to traditional dishes. Known for its energy-boosting properties, maca powder is rich in vitamins and minerals. As the monsoon sets in, adding this superfood to your meals can not only enhance flavor but also boost immunity. Here are five creative ways to use maca powder in monsoon recipes.
Dish 1
Maca-infused vegetable soup
Adding maca powder to vegetable soup can give it a nutritious boost.
Just add one teaspoon of maca powder while cooking the soup. This will not only thicken the soup but also add a subtle, nutty flavor.
The combination of fresh vegetables and maca makes it a perfect dish to keep warm during the rainy season while reaping health benefits.
Dish 2
Maca banana smoothie
A maca banana smoothie is an easy and delicious way to start your day.
Blend one banana, one cup of almond milk, and one teaspoon of maca powder until smooth.
This smoothie gives you an energy boost and keeps you full for longer.
The natural sweetness of the banana goes perfectly with the earthy taste of maca, making it an ideal breakfast option.
Dish 3
Maca oatmeal porridge
Maca oatmeal porridge is another easy-to-make breakfast that keeps you warm on chilly monsoon mornings.
Cook oats with water or milk as you normally would, and stir in one teaspoon of maca powder while cooking.
Top with fruits like berries or apples for added flavor and nutrition.
Dish 4
Maca spiced tea
For those who love warm beverages during monsoons, maca spiced tea is an interesting option.
Boil water with spices like cinnamon and ginger, and add one teaspoon of maca powder after removing from heat.
Let it steep for a few minutes before straining into a cup.
This tea not only warms you up but also provides antioxidants from the spices and maca.
Dish 5
Maca energy balls
Maca energy balls are an ideal snack for when you are on the go in the rainy season.
Mix dates, nuts like almonds or cashews, coconut flakes, and one tablespoon of maca powder in a food processor until it forms a sticky, dough-like consistency.
Roll into small balls and refrigerate until firm.
These bites are packed with nutrients and are easy to carry around.