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These cave systems of Madagascar are truly breathtaking

By Simran Jeet 02:16 pm Jul 02, 202602:16 pm

What's the story

Madagascar is famous for its unique biodiversity and rich cultural heritage, but it also has some of the most fascinating underground caves. These natural wonders give an insight into the geological history of the island and its diverse ecosystems. Exploring these caves can be an adventurous experience for those interested in geology, biology, or simply the thrill of discovery. Here is a guide to some of Madagascar's most intriguing underground caves.