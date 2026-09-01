Kefir and oats: The probiotic-packed breakfast

A berry bliss bowl is an easy way to add fruits to your breakfast.

Mix some oats with plain kefir, and top with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries.

The tartness of the berries goes well with the creamy texture of the kefir, making it a delightful treat.

Not only does this bowl taste good, but it also gives you antioxidants from the berries and probiotics from the kefir.