How to make African masks using cardboard

African masks are rich in culture and history, representing various traditions and communities across the continent. Making these masks out of cardboard is a fun way to appreciate African art and culture. Cardboard is easily available, cheap, and can be molded into different shapes, making it a perfect medium for this craft. Here are some practical tips to make authentic-looking African masks using cardboard.

Tip 1 Choosing the right cardboard Selecting the right type of cardboard is essential for your mask project. Go for medium-weight cardboard as it is sturdy yet easy to cut. Avoid very thin or very thick ones as they may either tear easily or be difficult to shape. You can get this kind of cardboard from old boxes or packaging materials lying around at home.

Tip 2 Designing your mask Before you start cutting, sketch your design on paper first. African masks usually have bold features, geometric patterns, and symbolic elements. Think of incorporating these into your design by drawing them out first. This will give you a clear guide when you start cutting out pieces from the cardboard.

Tip 3 Cutting and shaping techniques Use sharp scissors or a craft knife to cut out your mask shapes accurately. For curved lines, a craft knife works better than scissors. Once cut out, use your hands or simple tools like spoons to bend and shape the cardboard into desired forms without breaking it.

Tip 4 Painting and decorating your mask Once your mask is cut and shaped, it's time to paint it using acrylic paints for vibrant colors that resemble traditional African masks. Use brushes of different sizes for detailed work on patterns and larger ones for covering bigger areas quickly. Add decorative elements like beads or fabric scraps if you want.