Try this DIY today

How to make candle holders from coconut shells

By Simran Jeet 01:05 pm Jun 22, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

African-style candle holders made from coconut shells are a creative and sustainable way to add some cultural flair to your home. These candle holders are not just eco-friendly, but also bring a unique touch of craftsmanship and tradition. By using coconut shells, you can repurpose waste materials into functional art pieces that reflect the rich heritage of African design. Here is how you can make these candle holders at home.