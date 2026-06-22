How to make candle holders from coconut shells
What's the story
African-style candle holders made from coconut shells are a creative and sustainable way to add some cultural flair to your home. These candle holders are not just eco-friendly, but also bring a unique touch of craftsmanship and tradition. By using coconut shells, you can repurpose waste materials into functional art pieces that reflect the rich heritage of African design. Here is how you can make these candle holders at home.
Shell selection
Selecting the right coconut shell
Choosing the right coconut shell is essential for making sturdy candle holders. Pick mature coconuts with hard shells, as they are more durable. Make sure the shell has no cracks or holes that can compromise its integrity. A well-rounded shell gives a balanced base for the holder.
Shell preparation
Preparing the coconut shell
Once you have selected your coconut, cut it in half with a sharp knife or saw. Carefully remove the coconut meat inside, using a spoon or scraper. Clean the inside thoroughly to get rid of any residue. Sand down rough edges to make it safe to handle and give it a polished look.
Design ideas
Designing your candle holder
Think about different designs that reflect African art styles, such as geometric patterns or tribal motifs. You can carve these designs into the surface of the shell using small tools or knives. Not only does this add an aesthetic touch, but it also makes each piece unique.
Functional addition
Adding functionality with wax and wicks
To make your coconut shell into a functional candle holder, you need to add wax and wicks. Melt some beeswax or soy wax, and pour it into the shell, filling it to a desired level. Insert a wick in the center before the wax cools and hardens. This way, you get a candle holder that is both practical and decorative, perfect for any room.
Final touches
Finishing touches for aesthetics
After the wax has cooled, you can paint or stain the outer part of the shell to add color or contrast, if you want. You can also add natural elements, like jute twine or beads, around the rim for added texture and visual interest.