How to make street-style moong chilla at home
What's the story
Moong chilla, a popular Indian breakfast dish, is a savory pancake made from green gram lentils. It is a staple street food, loved for its simplicity and nutritional value. Making street-style moong chilla at home can be an easy affair with the right techniques and ingredients. Here are some tips to help you recreate this delicious dish in your kitchen, just like the streets of India.
Tip 1
Choosing the right lentils
Selecting fresh green gram lentils is key to getting the perfect texture and taste.
Soak them overnight to soften them before grinding. This not only helps in blending them into a smooth batter, but also ensures they cook evenly.
You can also add a pinch of turmeric while soaking for added flavor and color.
Tip 2
Perfecting the batter consistency
The consistency of the batter is key to making a perfect chilla.
It should be neither too thick nor too runny, just like pancake batter.
To achieve this, add water gradually while grinding the soaked lentils.
A thick batter will give you a fluffy chilla, while a thin one will make it crispy.
Tip 3
Spicing it up with herbs
Adding spices and herbs can take your moong chilla to the next level.
Add finely chopped green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves to the batter for an aromatic kick.
You can also add cumin seeds for an earthy flavor. Adjust the spices as per your taste, without overpowering the natural flavors of the lentils.
Tip 4
Cooking techniques for best results
Cooking moong chillas on a low flame ensures they cook through without burning on the outside.
Use a nonstick pan or griddle, greased lightly with oil or ghee, for even cooking.
Spread a ladleful of batter evenly on the pan and cook until bubbles appear on top before flipping it over.
Tip 5
Serving suggestions for enhanced flavor
Serve your homemade moong chillas hot with chutneys or yogurt for added flavor and nutrition.
You can also pair them with pickles or salad for a balanced meal experience.
Experiment with different accompaniments based on seasonal availability or personal preference to keep things interesting every time you make this dish at home!