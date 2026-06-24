Ginger + vanilla: A sweet combo you need to try

Infusion techniques

Infusing ginger in vanilla desserts

Infusing ginger into vanilla desserts can take the flavor to a whole new level. To do this, simmer fresh ginger slices in milk or cream with vanilla beans for about 10 minutes. The process allows the flavors to meld beautifully, resulting in a rich base for puddings, custards, or ice creams. This technique works best when you let the mixture cool before straining it and using it in your favorite dessert recipes.